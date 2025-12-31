Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 2.3% – What’s Next?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $284.18 and last traded at $285.8350. Approximately 17,397,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 23,917,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $292.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.61.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $240.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.98. The stock has a market cap of $321.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $1,848,176.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 40,237 shares in the company, valued at $8,450,574.74. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 354,300 shares of company stock valued at $78,800,968. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $1,980,700,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 411.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $606,873,000 after buying an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $317,751,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,879,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,803,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,294 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,373,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,331,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

