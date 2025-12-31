Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) were down 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 371,103 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 755% from the average daily volume of 43,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.23. The firm has a market cap of C$8.48 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru. The company was formerly known as Escape Gold Inc and changed its name to Rio Silver Inc in October 2011. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

