Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Down 1.3% – Here’s Why

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.02 and last traded at $29.27. 23,901,210 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 45,101,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.65.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMCI. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 price objective on Super Micro Computer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.52.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 3.77%.Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,152,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,156,000 after buying an additional 1,745,179 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter valued at about $310,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $150,395,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $748,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

