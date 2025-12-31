Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 432,595 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 521,474 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,252 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 364,252 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on HCTI. Wall Street Zen downgraded Healthcare Triangle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Healthcare Triangle in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Triangle has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Triangle during the second quarter worth $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Triangle in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Triangle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. 0.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCTI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.63. 1,481,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,745. The company has a market cap of $3.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.87. Healthcare Triangle has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $435.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.63.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc (NASDAQ: HCTI) is a specialized digital transformation and cloud consulting firm focused on the healthcare industry. The company delivers a range of professional and managed services that help healthcare organizations modernize their IT infrastructure, optimize data workflows and achieve regulatory compliance.

Its core offerings include cloud architecture design and implementation, enterprise data platform development, application modernization and managed IT operations.

