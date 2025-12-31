iShares MSCI India ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 25,235 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 542% compared to the average volume of 3,929 call options.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

BATS:INDA traded up $3.15 on Wednesday, hitting $54.08. 3,905,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,842,331. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $47.60 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI India ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ravenswood Partners LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

