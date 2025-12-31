State Street Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 32,672 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 951% compared to the average volume of 3,109 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $175,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 38,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,528,512.24. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,576,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter valued at approximately $256,367,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 261.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,217,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $141,277,000 after acquiring an additional 880,507 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of State Street by 36.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,747,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,754,000 after acquiring an additional 738,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the third quarter worth $62,092,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research cut State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.27.

State Street Trading Down 1.0%

STT traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.08. 1,553,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,008,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. State Street has a one year low of $72.81 and a one year high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. State Street had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 13.37%. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

