Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA) Short Interest Update

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,189,642 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 3,852,627 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,699,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,699,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Omada Health stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 1,505,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,991. Omada Health has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.
In other news, President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of Omada Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $90,618.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 69,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,244.27. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Omada Health in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Omada Health from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omada Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.
Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.
In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.
