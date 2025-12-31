Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA) Short Interest Update

Omada Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,189,642 shares, a decrease of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 3,852,627 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,699,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,699,188 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Omada Health Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of Omada Health stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.78. 1,505,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,991. Omada Health has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06.

Get Omada Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Omada Health

In other news, President Wei-Li Shao sold 5,618 shares of Omada Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $90,618.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 69,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,244.27. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omada Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Omada Health during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omada Health in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Omada Health by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 251,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omada Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Omada Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on Omada Health in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Omada Health from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Baird R W raised shares of Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Omada Health in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omada Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on OMDA

Omada Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omada Health is a digital health company that specializes in the prevention and management of chronic conditions through personalized, technology-driven programs. The company’s platform combines data analytics, behavioral science and human coaching to support individuals at risk for or living with conditions such as prediabetes, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and musculoskeletal disorders. Participants access the program via a mobile app or web portal, where they receive tailored curriculum, feedback on health metrics and ongoing virtual coaching.

In addition to its core disease-management offerings, Omada Health has expanded its services to include mental health support and digital therapeutics for weight management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omada Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omada Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.