S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Stock Price Up 7.4% – Still a Buy?

S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 20.86 and last traded at GBX 20.40. 3,017,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,688,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SFOR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 40 to GBX 38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 26 to GBX 24 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 25 target price on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S4 Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 29.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of £135.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations. In addition, it provides campaign management analytics, creative production and ad serving, platform and systems integration and transition, and training and education services.

