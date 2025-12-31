Edgewater Wireless Systems (CVE:YFI) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. (CVE:YFI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 99490 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Edgewater Wireless Systems Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -18.34, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$10.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of -0.18.
About Edgewater Wireless Systems
Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc develops and commercializes technologies and intellectual property for the wireless communications market in North America. The company provides IP Licensing, Wi-Fi spectrum slicing solutions, dual channel Wi-Fi; wireless access points and associated peripheral equipment and support services; and PowerZoning, a channel power control product for multi-channel single radio Wi-Fi networks. It also offers spectral surveillance architecture. The company was formerly known as KIK Polymers Inc and changed its name to Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc in January 2012.
