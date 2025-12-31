Silver Viper Minerals (CVE:VIPR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (CVE:VIPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.42, with a volume of 704981 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.18.

Silver Viper Minerals Stock Up 0.5%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$148.70 million, a PE ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 3.09.

About Silver Viper Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interest in the La Virginia gold-silver project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,600 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Viper Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Viper Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.