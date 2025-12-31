essensys (LON:ESYS) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

essensys plc (LON:ESYS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14 and last traded at GBX 15.44, with a volume of 12969 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 41 price target on shares of essensys in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 41.

essensys Stock Performance

About essensys

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 15.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.82. The firm has a market cap of £9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

