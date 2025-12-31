TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 126645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

TNR Gold Stock Up 6.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.11.

Get TNR Gold alerts:

Insider Activity at TNR Gold

In related news, Director Kirill Klip sold 200,000 shares of TNR Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,763,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,014,450. This trade represents a 0.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About TNR Gold

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquiring and exploring mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds royalty interests in the Los Azules Copper and Mariana Lithium projects located in Argentina. TNR Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.