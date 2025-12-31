Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,831 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 11,551 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance

BHM traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $41.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Bluerock Homes Trust had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bluerock Homes Trust

About Bluerock Homes Trust

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bluerock Homes Trust stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:BHM Free Report ) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 2.21% of Bluerock Homes Trust worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 56.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Homes Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of factory-built residential housing. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of single-family and modular homes that are installed on leased land or held for rental and sale. By focusing on factory-built housing, Bluerock aims to deliver an affordable, high-quality alternative to conventional home construction and to generate stable rental income through long-term lease agreements.

The company’s core activities include sourcing newly manufactured homes directly from builders, overseeing their delivery and installation, and managing ongoing property operations.

