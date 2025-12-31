Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM) Short Interest Update

Bluerock Homes Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,831 shares, an increase of 45.7% from the November 30th total of 11,551 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,545 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.
Bluerock Homes Trust Price Performance
BHM traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. Bluerock Homes Trust has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $41.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.73.
Bluerock Homes Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter. Bluerock Homes Trust had a negative net margin of 16.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter.
About Bluerock Homes Trust
Bluerock Homes Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of factory-built residential housing. The company’s portfolio primarily consists of single-family and modular homes that are installed on leased land or held for rental and sale. By focusing on factory-built housing, Bluerock aims to deliver an affordable, high-quality alternative to conventional home construction and to generate stable rental income through long-term lease agreements.
The company’s core activities include sourcing newly manufactured homes directly from builders, overseeing their delivery and installation, and managing ongoing property operations.
