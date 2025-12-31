Westminster Group (LON:WSG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Westminster Group PLC (LON:WSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 and last traded at GBX 1, with a volume of 2415119 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.20.

Westminster Group Trading Up 8.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.42.

Westminster Group Company Profile

Westminster Group plc is a specialist security and services group operating worldwide via an extensive international network of agents and offices in over 50 countries.

Westminster’s principal activity is the design, supply and ongoing support of advanced technology security solutions, encompassing a wide range of surveillance, detection (including Fever Detection), tracking and interception technologies and the provision of long-term managed services contracts such as the management and running of complete security services and solutions in airports, ports and other such facilities together with the provision of manpower, consultancy and training services.

The majority of its customer base, by value, comprises governments and government agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGO’s) and blue-chip commercial organisations.

