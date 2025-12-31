Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Sino Land Co. (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.81, but opened at $6.05. Sino Land shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 972 shares.
Sino Land Trading Down 11.2%
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.
Sino Land Company Profile
Sino Land Company Limited is a Hong Kong–based property developer and a core member of the privately held Sino Group, which was founded in 1971. The company is publicly listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and its American Depositary Receipt trades on the OTC market under the symbol SNLAY. Over several decades, Sino Land has established itself as one of the city’s leading real estate firms, leveraging the resources and development experience of its parent group.
The company’s primary activities encompass property development, investment and asset management across a diverse portfolio of residential, office, retail and industrial projects.
