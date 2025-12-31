SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Short Interest Up 32.1% in December

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 818,099 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the November 30th total of 619,128 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,776,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,776,298 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPAB traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.76. 1,728,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,390,185. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $25.71. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $26.16.

Get SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,633,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,024,000 after buying an additional 12,031,034 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,265,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,582,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,165,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,173,000 after buying an additional 1,530,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,087,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,445,000 after buying an additional 1,132,620 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

