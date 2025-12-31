Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Trading 3.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.06 and last traded at $59.82. Approximately 1,235,581 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,182,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.99.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Symbotic from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Symbotic from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.27, a PEG ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.51.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $618.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.00 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Group Corp. Softbank sold 3,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total transaction of $186,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,590,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,443,900. This trade represents a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $762,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,795,949.36. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,085,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,798,933. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Symbotic by 833.3% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Symbotic by 1,500.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Symbotic Inc (NASDAQ: SYM) is a provider of advanced warehouse automation and robotics systems designed to improve throughput, space utilization and labor productivity in distribution centers and fulfillment operations. The company develops integrated hardware and software solutions that automate the storage, retrieval, sorting and palletizing of goods, positioning itself as a systems integrator for material handling challenges faced by large-scale retailers, wholesalers and third-party logistics providers.

Products and services typically include autonomous robotic vehicles and shuttle systems, automated storage-and-retrieval equipment, robotic picking and palletizing cells, conveyors and sortation, together with control and management software that coordinates fleet operations and inventory flow.

