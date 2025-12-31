Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 105 and last traded at GBX 136.38, with a volume of 3717 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137.50.
Marwyn Value Investors Stock Up 1.1%
The firm has a market cap of £78.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 136.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marwyn Value Investors had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 99.97%.
Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic. It follows the buy-and-build strategy. It invests in companies based in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and North America. The fund seeks to invest in companies with enterprise value of EUR150 million ($158.11 million) to EUR1500 million ($1581.1 million).
