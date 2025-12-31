New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Down 11.3% – Here’s Why

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 172,050 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 107,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.95 target price on New Age Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.95.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

New Age Metals Company Profile

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$26.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.67 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a current ratio of 52.48.

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

Further Reading

