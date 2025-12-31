Venture Life Group (LON:VLG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Venture Life Group plc (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 67 and last traded at GBX 65.85, with a volume of 229168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65.50.

Venture Life Group Stock Down 1.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.45, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of £83.27 million, a PE ratio of -85.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 59.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.90.

Venture Life Group (LON:VLG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX 0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Venture Life Group had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 0.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Venture Life Group plc will post 6.1391542 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Venture Life Group Company Profile

In other Venture Life Group news, insider Mark Adams acquired 88,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 56 per share, for a total transaction of £49,839.44. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Venture Life is an international consumer self-care company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercialising products for the global self-care market.

With operations in the UK, The Netherlands and Italy, the Group’s product portfolio includes some key products such as the UltraDEX and Dentyl oral care product ranges, food supplements for maintaining brain function, medical devices for women’s intimate healthcare, fungal infections and proctology, and dermo-cosmetics for addressing the signs of ageing.

The products, which are typically recommended by pharmacists or healthcare practitioners, are available primarily through pharmacies and grocery multiples.

