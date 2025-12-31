Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) Short Interest Up 22.8% in December

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 586,355 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the November 30th total of 477,324 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 679,967 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Based on an average trading volume of 679,967 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBIO. AMH Equity Ltd boosted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 4,047,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 538,832 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 139.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 474,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 276,372 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Harvard Bioscience during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Williams & Novak LLC grew its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 158.5% during the third quarter. Williams & Novak LLC now owns 275,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 168,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Harvard Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBIO. Zacks Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Harvard Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.

Harvard Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of HBIO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.67. 268,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,919,010. Harvard Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $2.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.53. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Harvard Bioscience Company Profile

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures and distributes life science research instruments and consumables used by academic, biopharmaceutical and government laboratories worldwide. The company’s product portfolio spans cellular physiology, microfluidics, electrophysiology and lab automation, providing tools that enable researchers to study everything from cell behavior and organ function to drug delivery and tissue mechanics.

Through its operating units—most notably Harvard Apparatus, BTX, Radnoti and Warner Instruments—Harvard Bioscience offers a diverse range of scientific equipment including precision pumps, stereotaxic instruments, electroporation and gene delivery systems, perfusion systems and microinjection tools.

