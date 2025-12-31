Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Down 12.1% – Should You Sell?

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 12.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 8.39 and last traded at GBX 8.39. Approximately 26,150,145 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 9,689,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.54.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 70 to GBX 66 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 66.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market cap of £114.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of -0.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 22.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 24.51.

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing its 100% owned Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on State of Alaska land on the North Slope, onshore USA. Independently certified best estimate contingent recoverable resources attributable to these projects currently total c. 1.6 billion barrels of ANS crude and 6.6 Tcf of associated natural gas. The Company owns 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres.

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of approximately $5 per barrel of recoverable resources by end 2028.

