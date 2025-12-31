Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Billiontoone, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $81.26 and last traded at $81.40, with a volume of 243156 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLLN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded Billiontoone to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Billiontoone in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Billiontoone in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

Billiontoone Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 810.40.

Billiontoone (NASDAQ:BLLN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.86 million.

Billiontoone Company Profile

BillionToOne (NASDAQ: BLLN) is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes high-precision genetic testing solutions based on single-molecule counting technology. The company’s platform is designed to detect and quantify rare genetic variants and chromosomal abnormalities from cell-free DNA, with a primary focus on applications in prenatal screening and other clinical genetic tests where sensitivity and specificity at very low allele fractions are critical.

BillionToOne’s offerings center on assay development and clinical testing workflows that enable non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) and targeted molecular diagnostics.

Featured Stories

