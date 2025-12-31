Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading Down 15.8% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Free Report) traded down 15.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.32. 1,504,246 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 674% from the average session volume of 194,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.38.

Metallic Minerals Trading Down 15.8%

The company has a market capitalization of C$68.00 million, a P/E ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.

Metallic Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Metallic Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 171 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada. The company was formerly known as Monster Mining Corp. and changed its name to Metallic Minerals Corp. in September 2016. Metallic Minerals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metallic Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metallic Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.