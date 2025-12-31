Short Interest in Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA) Expands By 23.5%

Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 332,039 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the November 30th total of 268,926 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 859,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 859,910 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Electrovaya Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of ELVA stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.85. 172,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.37. Electrovaya has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $7.99.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.26 million. Electrovaya had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 14.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electrovaya will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Electrovaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Electrovaya in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research raised shares of Electrovaya from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Thursday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electrovaya presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electrovaya

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Electrovaya by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electrovaya by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 308,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,896 shares during the period. AMH Equity Ltd raised its position in shares of Electrovaya by 100.0% during the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in shares of Electrovaya by 5.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 415,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electrovaya by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 395,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 16,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

About Electrovaya

Electrovaya is a Canada-based energy storage company that designs and manufactures advanced lithium-ion battery systems and components. The company’s core business revolves around the development of proprietary electrode and cell technologies that deliver high energy density, rapid charge capability and enhanced safety features. Electrovaya’s product portfolio encompasses large-format battery cells, modules, complete battery packs and integrated energy storage systems tailored to industrial, commercial and utility-scale applications.

In the industrial sector, Electrovaya supplies modular battery systems for material-handling equipment such as electric forklifts, automated guided vehicles and airport ground support vehicles.

