ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 109,024,436 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 88,553,549 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,201,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 36.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 36.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,201,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of IBRX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,927,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,231. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.27.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of ImmunityBio

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on IBRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Read Our Latest Report on IBRX

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.