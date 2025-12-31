ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Short Interest Up 23.1% in December

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 109,024,436 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 88,553,549 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,201,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 36.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 36.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,201,119 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.
ImmunityBio Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of IBRX stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,927,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,899,231. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.20 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. ImmunityBio has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $4.27.
ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently commented on IBRX shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.40.
ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.
Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.
