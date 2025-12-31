SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC) Short Interest Update

SPX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,315,681 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the November 30th total of 1,061,516 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 390,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 390,674 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 38,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.07, for a total transaction of $7,986,242.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 64,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,243,294.62. This trade represents a 37.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider J Randall Data sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $2,584,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188,367.40. The trade was a 23.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SPX Technologies alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPX Technologies

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPX Technologies by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in SPX Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $504,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPX Technologies by 383.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in SPX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPX Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on SPX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $244.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of SPX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on SPX Technologies from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Wall Street Zen raised SPX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SPX Technologies in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SPXC

SPX Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded down $2.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,559. SPX Technologies has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $233.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.32.

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $592.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.32 million. SPX Technologies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.33%.The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. SPX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX Technologies will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPX Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SPX Technologies (NYSE:SPXC) is a diversified global supplier of highly engineered products and solutions serving industrial, municipal, energy and utility markets. The company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of equipment that helps customers monitor, control and manage critical processes in water distribution, power generation, HVAC, refrigeration and industrial applications.

The company’s Detection & Measurement Technologies segment offers leak detection systems, pipe and asset assessment tools, fluid flow measurement devices, gas detection equipment and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.