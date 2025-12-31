Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Expands By 23.6%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 8,951,665 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 7,241,499 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,047,429 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,047,429 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCS. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the second quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Barclays in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 2,673.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $25.49. 2,111,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,335,979. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.72. Barclays has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The company has a market capitalization of $88.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 21.26%.The business had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays PLC (NYSE: BCS) is a British multinational bank and financial services company headquartered in London. The firm provides a broad range of banking and financial products to individual, corporate and institutional customers. Its core activities span retail and business banking, credit cards and payments, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

In retail and business banking, Barclays offers deposit accounts, mortgages, personal and business loans, and card services.

