Dominique Doucet Sells 100,000 Shares of Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) Director Dominique Doucet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,886,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$779,254.83. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Sirios Resources Price Performance
SOI stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.26. 1,034,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. Sirios Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$98.42 million, a P/E ratio of -91.07 and a beta of -0.44.
About Sirios Resources
