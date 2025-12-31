Dominique Doucet Sells 100,000 Shares of Sirios Resources (CVE:SOI) Stock

Sirios Resources Inc. (CVE:SOI – Get Free Report) Director Dominique Doucet sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,886,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$779,254.83. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock.

SOI stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.26. 1,034,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,618. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.59 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. Sirios Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$98.42 million, a P/E ratio of -91.07 and a beta of -0.44.

About Sirios Resources

Sirios Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cheechoo gold project that consists of three non-contiguous blocks comprising 306 claims covering an area of 157 square kilometers in Quebec. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Montreal, Canada.

