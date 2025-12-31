Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Director Mohammed Jiwan Acquires 11,000 Shares

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) Director Mohammed Jiwan bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$10,230.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$20,460. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position.

Zentek Stock Performance

Shares of ZEN remained flat at C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,973. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$97.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.42. Zentek Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.50.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compounds. It is also developing graphene oxide synthesis and graphene synthesis. In addition, the company owns 100% interest in the Albany graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

