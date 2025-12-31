Zentek (CVE:ZEN) Director Mohammed Jiwan Acquires 11,000 Shares

Zentek Ltd. (CVE:ZEN – Get Free Report) Director Mohammed Jiwan bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.93 per share, with a total value of C$10,230.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 22,000 shares in the company, valued at C$20,460. The trade was a 100.00% increase in their position.
Zentek Stock Performance
Shares of ZEN remained flat at C$0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 23,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,973. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a market cap of C$97.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 0.42. Zentek Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.85 and a 52 week high of C$2.50.
About Zentek
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zentek
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The Crash Has Already Started (Most Just Don’t See It Yet)
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- [No Brainer Gold Play]: “Show me a better investment.”
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.