Mark Groulx Sells 500,000 Shares of Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report) insider Mark Groulx sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.61, for a total transaction of C$305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$57,950. This represents a 84.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock.
Talon Metals Stock Performance
TSE TLO traded down C$0.01 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.58. 2,177,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,864. The company has a market capitalization of C$678.38 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.39. Talon Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.08 and a 52 week high of C$0.65.
Talon Metals Company Profile
