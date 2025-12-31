Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Insider Buys C$4,519,397.84 in Stock

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 300,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$15.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,519,397.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 312,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,699,637.84. This trade represents a 2,507.43% increase in their position.

Total Energy Services Stock Performance

TOT stock traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$14.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,400. Total Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$8.40 and a 52 week high of C$15.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$551.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Total Energy Services had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of C$260.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Total Energy Services Inc. will post 2.0517598 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Total Energy Services from C$20.50 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.00.

About Total Energy Services

Total Energy Services Inc is an energy services company. The operating segments of the company are Contract Drilling Services, Rentals & Transportation Services, Compression & Process Service, Well servicing, and Corporate. The company’s operations are conducted in Canada, the United States of America, and Australia.

