Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.28 and last traded at $17.3410, with a volume of 235117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFH. Bank of America dropped their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 10th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research report on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Dream Finders Homes Trading Down 1.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.96.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 6,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $176,168.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,891,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,051,054.96. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DFH. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dream Finders Homes by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 39.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 118.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 79,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 42,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes is a residential homebuilder specializing in the design, development and construction of single-family and multifamily communities across the United States. Through its in-house Design Studio, the company offers a range of home collections that blend architectural styles with customizable floor plans, allowing buyers to tailor finishes and features to suit their lifestyle preferences. In addition to core construction services, Dream Finders provides integrated mortgage and title services, streamlining the homebuying process for its clients.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in St.

