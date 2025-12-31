World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Trading Down 4.5% – Here’s What Happened

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $139.57 and last traded at $138.8950. Approximately 72,697 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 50,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of World Acceptance in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised shares of World Acceptance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, World Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

World Acceptance Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $707.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 24.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.74.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.25). The company had revenue of $120.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.85 million. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that World Acceptance Corporation will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $149,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 54,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,277.95. The trade was a 1.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Clinton Dyer sold 8,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $1,319,693.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,360. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,946 shares of company stock worth $1,482,253. Insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On World Acceptance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in World Acceptance by 241.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in World Acceptance by 103.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 60.0% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: WRLD) is a consumer finance company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina. Founded in 1972, the company provides credit solutions to underserved customers who may have limited access to traditional banking services. Over the decades, World Acceptance has built a reputation for tailored lending that emphasizes responsible underwriting and personalized customer service.

The company’s core product offerings include short-term installment loans designed to meet the immediate financial needs of its clients.

Featured Articles

