Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Sandoz Group AG Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:SDZNY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 48,888 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 29,727 shares.The stock last traded at $73.15 and had previously closed at $74.40.

Separately, Barclays upgraded Sandoz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36.

Sandoz Group (OTCMKTS:SDZNY) is a multinational pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of generic medicines and biosimilars. The company supplies off-patent small-molecule drugs as well as biologic alternatives intended to offer lower-cost therapeutic options across a range of clinical areas. Sandoz emphasizes access and affordability, positioning its portfolio to serve hospitals, pharmacies and health systems looking to expand patient access to essential therapies.

The company’s product offerings span conventional generics, complex and specialty generics, and a growing pipeline of biosimilar medicines.

