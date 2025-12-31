Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Drops By 17.3%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 493,989 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 597,589 shares. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,246,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,246,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 9.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCO. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the second quarter valued at $235,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $563,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,076,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,393. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12-month low of $14.57 and a 12-month high of $24.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81.

About ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

The ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (SCO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg WTI Crude Oil Subindex index. The fund provides -2x the daily return of an index of futures contracts on light sweet crude oil. SCO was launched on Nov 24, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

