iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO) Short Interest Down 19.3% in December

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (NYSEARCA:THRO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 169,282 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 209,885 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 862,563 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF during the second quarter worth $58,000.

iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA THRO traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.67. 442,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,431. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,751.46 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.22. iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF has a 1-year low of $27.82 and a 1-year high of $39.22.

About iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF

The iShares U.S. Thematic Rotation Active ETF (THRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks selected to provide exposure to multiple themes, including emerging and structural trends. THRO was launched on Dec 14, 2021 and is issued by BlackRock.

