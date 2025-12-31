Unilever (NYSE:UL) vs. Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP) Financial Review

Inspire Veterinary Partners (NASDAQ:IVP – Get Free Report) and Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Unilever”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inspire Veterinary Partners $16.59 million 0.02 -$14.26 million ($2.20) -0.02 Unilever $59.77 billion 2.39 $6.22 billion N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Unilever has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

4.8% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of Unilever shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Inspire Veterinary Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Unilever shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Inspire Veterinary Partners has a beta of -0.72, indicating that its stock price is 172% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unilever has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Inspire Veterinary Partners and Unilever’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inspire Veterinary Partners -76.75% -520.34% -55.79% Unilever N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Inspire Veterinary Partners and Unilever, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inspire Veterinary Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Unilever 3 1 6 2 2.58

Unilever has a consensus target price of $71.11, indicating a potential upside of 8.63%. Given Unilever’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Unilever is more favorable than Inspire Veterinary Partners.

Summary

Unilever beats Inspire Veterinary Partners on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inspire Veterinary Partners

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. owns and operates veterinary hospitals in the United States. The company specializes in small animal general practice hospitals, which serve companion pets, canine, and feline breeds, including equine care. Its hospitals provide preventive care for companion animals consisting of annual health exams and parasite control; dental health; nutrition and body condition counseling; neurological examinations; radiology; bloodwork; and skin and coat health, and other breed specific preventive care services. It also offers surgical services, which include soft tissue procedures, such as spays and neuters, mass removals, splenectomies, gastropexies, orthopedic procedures, and other surgical offerings; and care and alternative procedures, such as acupuncture, chiropractic, and other health and wellness services. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements. The Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing products comprising soap and shower; deodorants; and oral care products, such as toothpaste, toothbrush, and mouthwash products. The Home Care segment is involved in the sale of fabric care products, including washing powders and liquids, and rinse conditioners; and fabric enhancers, and home and hygiene products. The Nutrition segment provides dressings products, such as mayonnaise and ketchup; sells scratch cooking aids consist of soups, bouillons, and seasonings; plant-based meat; beverages; and functional nutrition products, including Horlicks and Boost, as well as tea products. The Ice Cream segment offers ice cream products including in-home and out-of-home ice creams. The company provides its products under the AXE, Ben & Jerry's, Cif, Clear, Closeup, Comfort, Cornetto, Dermalogica, Domestos, Dove, Dove Men+Care, Hellmann's, Horlicks, Knorr, LUX, Lifebuoy, Liquid I.V., Magnum, Nutrafol, OMO, Paula's Choice, Pepsodent, Pond's, Rexona, Rexona, Sunlight, Sunsilk, Surf, TRESemmé, Vaseline, Wall's, Breyers, and Yasso brand names. Unilever PLC was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

