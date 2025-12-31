Critical Review: Mallinckrodt (OTCMKTS:MNKKQ) & Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TRLPF)

Profitability

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Acerus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mallinckrodt -56.33% -59.80% -16.98% Acerus Pharmaceuticals -254.66% -346.72% -94.54%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mallinckrodt and Acerus Pharmaceuticals”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mallinckrodt $1.91 billion 0.00 -$911.20 million N/A N/A Acerus Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 7.71 -$18.79 million ($0.08) -2.75

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Acerus Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mallinckrodt.

0.0% of Acerus Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Mallinckrodt shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mallinckrodt beats Acerus Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mallinckrodt

Mallinckrodt plc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands and Specialty Generics. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, pulmonology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; cultured skin substitutes; and gastrointestinal products. It offers Acthar Gel, a repository corticotropin injection for rheumatoid arthritis, infantile spasms, systemic lupus erythematosus, multiple sclerosis, systemic dermatomyositis, symptomatic sarcoidosis, severe acute and chronic allergic, and inflammatory diseases; INOmax, a vasodilator to enhance oxygenation and reduce the need for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; Therakos photopheresis, an immunotherapy treatment platform; Amitiza for constipation; and StrataGraft for the treatment of adults with deep partial-thickness burns. The company is also developing Terlipressin for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; and SLN 501 is a ribonucleic acid silencing therap. In addition, it provides specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. The company markets its branded products to physicians, respiratory therapists, pharmacists, pharmacy buyers, hospital procurement departments, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty pharmacies. Mallinckrodt plc has collaboration with Silence Therapeutics plc to develop and commercialize ribonucleic acid interference drug targets. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Dublin, Ireland. On October 12, 2020, Mallinckrodt plc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia. It also engages in developing Lidbree, a short acting lidocaine formulation delivered through a proprietary device into the vaginal mucosal tissue; Stendra, a PDE5 inhibitor for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; Elegant vaginal moisturizer, which provides comfort to women suffering from vaginal dryness; and Elegant pH, a pH balanced vaginal product; Gynoflor, an ultra-low dose vaginal estrogen combined with a probiotic for the treatment of vaginal atrophy, restoration of vaginal flora, and treatment of certain vaginal infections; and Tefina, a clinical stage product for women with female sexual dysfunction. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation sells products through its salesforce in Canada; and through a network of licensed distributors in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Trimel Pharmaceuticals Corporation and changed its name to Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation in September 2015. Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

