Space Stocks To Research – December 31st

Rocket Lab, Boeing, AST SpaceMobile, Sidus Space, and GE Aerospace are the five Space stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Space stocks are publicly traded companies whose core businesses are linked to space activities — for example satellite builders and operators, rocket and launch-service providers, space infrastructure and propulsion firms, and companies developing space-enabled technologies or services. Investors treat them as an emerging, capital?intensive sector with long development timelines and exposure to government contracts and technical risk, meaning they offer high-growth potential but often come with elevated volatility and long-term horizons. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Space stocks within the last several days.

Rocket Lab (RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc., a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS)

Sidus Space (SIDU)

Sidus Space, Inc., a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its space services include satellite/space hardware manufacturing; Low Earth Orbit (LEO) launch and deployment services; and space-based geospatial intel, imagery, and data analytics.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

