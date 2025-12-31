Best Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – December 31st

CAVA Group, Albertsons Companies, and Casey’s General Stores are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies that operate supermarkets, grocery chains, food wholesalers and other businesses that sell everyday food and household staples. Investors view them as defensive investments that tend to deliver steady cash flows and often reliable dividends because demand for groceries is relatively inelastic. They can, however, face thin margins and pressure from input-cost inflation, discounting, and competition from discounters and online retailers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.
CAVA Group (CAVA)
Read Our Latest Research Report on CAVA
Albertsons Companies (ACI)
Read Our Latest Research Report on ACI
Casey’s General Stores (CASY)
Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CASY
Further Reading
- MarketBeat’s Top Five Stocks to Own in December 2025
- Advanced Micro Devices Is the Most Compelling AI Trade for 2026
- Microsoft Is Lagging the Market—But Its Moat May Matter More in 2026
- The Kroger Catalyst: $2 Billion Reasons to Buy
- Why Wall Street Gave Up on Pfizer—and Why That May Be a Mistake
- Gold, Silver, and Copper Are Surging—Here Are 3 Smart Ways to Play It