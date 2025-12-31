Best Grocery Stocks To Watch Today – December 31st

CAVA Group, Albertsons Companies, and Casey’s General Stores are the three Grocery stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Grocery stocks are shares of companies that operate supermarkets, grocery chains, food wholesalers and other businesses that sell everyday food and household staples. Investors view them as defensive investments that tend to deliver steady cash flows and often reliable dividends because demand for groceries is relatively inelastic. They can, however, face thin margins and pressure from input-cost inflation, discounting, and competition from discounters and online retailers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Grocery stocks within the last several days.

CAVA Group (CAVA)

Albertsons Companies (ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Casey’s General Stores (CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

