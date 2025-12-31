Traders Purchase High Volume of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 23,384 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 165% compared to the typical volume of 8,816 put options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA XME traded down $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $103.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,679,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,079. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $8,260,000. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 9,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.