Xencor (XNCR) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Xencor (NASDAQ: XNCR) in the last few weeks:

12/29/2025 – Xencor had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/22/2025 – Xencor had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/17/2025 – Xencor had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $23.00 to $26.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Xencor had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/8/2025 – Xencor had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Xencor had its “sell (d-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/24/2025 – Xencor is now covered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – Xencor had its “sell (e+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/6/2025 – Xencor had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Xencor had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Xencor had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Xencor had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xencor

In related news, VP John R. Desjarlais sold 73,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $1,153,329.24. Following the sale, the vice president owned 236,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,718,943.28. This trade represents a 23.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 114,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $1,796,862.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 466,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,330,835.85. The trade was a 19.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 5.23% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the design and development of engineered protein therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, cancer and neurological disorders. The company applies its proprietary XmAb® platform to manipulate antibody structure and function, creating molecules with enhanced immune engagement and extended half-life. Xencor’s research programs span a range of therapeutic modalities, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies and cytokine-based fusion proteins.

The XmAb® platform enables precise modification of the Fc region to augment key properties such as receptor binding, effector function and pharmacokinetics.

