ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Short Interest Update

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,739 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 15,949 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.87% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance
ZHDG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911. The company has a market cap of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $23.43.
ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement
About ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF
The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective. ZHDG was launched on Jul 6, 2021 and is managed by ZEGA.
