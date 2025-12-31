ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG) Short Interest Update

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 12,739 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 15,949 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,596 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:ZHDG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.87% of ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Stock Performance

ZHDG traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $22.63. The company had a trading volume of 11,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911. The company has a market cap of $32.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.31. ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $23.43.

ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF Dividend Announcement

About ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a $0.5805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 256.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th.

The ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed options strategy that provides S&P 500 equity exposure while attempting to mitigate downside risk. The fund uses options and a broad range of fixed income securities to pursue its investment objective. ZHDG was launched on Jul 6, 2021 and is managed by ZEGA.

