Celtic (LON:CCP) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 200 and last traded at GBX 194, with a volume of 3218 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 193.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Celtic from GBX 208 to GBX 212 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 212.
Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.
