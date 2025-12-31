Short Interest in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Expands By 29.6%

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 462,348 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the November 30th total of 356,762 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,891 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,891 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 33,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 30,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 66,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 34,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

VRP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.36. The stock had a trading volume of 364,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,654. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.55. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $24.93.

About Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

