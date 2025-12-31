Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Shares Up 6% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.8950. 471,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 983,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABUS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arbutus Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABUS

Arbutus Biopharma Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $929.31 million, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 million. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative net margin of 289.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.26%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arbutus Biopharma Corporation will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arbutus Biopharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 173.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,655,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after buying an additional 1,684,110 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 290.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,075,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,070 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,575,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Two Seas Capital LP raised its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 10,443,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 977,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,197,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 739,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and advancing a cure for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. The company’s pipeline features both direct-acting antivirals and host-targeting therapies designed to reduce viral load and restore immune function. Lead programs include an RNA interference (RNAi) candidate aimed at silencing viral gene expression and next-generation capsid assembly modulators that seek to inhibit viral replication at its core.

In addition to its antiviral portfolio, Arbutus leverages proprietary lipid nanoparticle (LNP) delivery technology to optimize the distribution and cellular uptake of nucleic acid therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.