ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) Short Interest Update

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 11,441 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 9,332 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,031 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

TTT traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $66.48. 3,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,918. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.28 million, a P/E ratio of 5.18 and a beta of -1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.44 and its 200 day moving average is $70.88.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT – Free Report) by 365.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,674 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 5.81% of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

The ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (TTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 20+ Year index. The fund provides 3x inverse exposure, reset daily, to a market-value-weighted index that tracks the performance of US Treasury securities with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. TTT was launched on Mar 27, 2012 and is managed by ProShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.