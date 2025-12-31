Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.8250, with a volume of 1906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIGRY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Kion Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Kion Group Trading Down 0.5%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 2.19.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Kion Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Kion Group

Kion Group AG is a Germany?based manufacturer of industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, traded over the counter in the U.S. under the ticker KIGRY. The company designs, produces and services a broad range of material handling equipment, including counterbalance trucks, warehouse and very narrow aisle trucks, pallet trucks, reach trucks, and automated guided vehicles. Kion Group also offers software and digital products to optimize warehouse management and logistical operations for customers across manufacturing, retail, distribution and e-commerce industries.

The group’s key brands include Linde Material Handling, STILL and Dematic.

Featured Stories

