Active Energy Group (LON:AEG) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Active Energy Group Plc (LON:AEG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.06 and last traded at GBX 0.07, with a volume of 7018774 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.07.

Active Energy Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £2.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

Active Energy Group (LON:AEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Active Energy Group Company Profile

Active Energy Group Plc, a renewable energy company, develops and produces biomass products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers CoalSwitch, a biomass fuel that has been tested and proved to replace the traditional coal fired-power industry and existing renewable biomass industry without requiring plant modification. It engages in distribution of wood chip; and processing and distribution of wood; and property holding activities. The company was formerly known as Cinpart plc and changed its name to Active Energy Group Plc in July 2010.

